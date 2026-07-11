Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Purchases 8,034 Shares of Vistra Corp. $VST

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 804,322 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 8,034 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Vistra worth $120,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,588,784 shares of the company's stock worth $6,709,519,000 after purchasing an additional 390,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vistra by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,474,869 shares of the company's stock worth $2,657,891,000 after buying an additional 432,028 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,965,648 shares of the company's stock worth $1,441,112,000 after buying an additional 97,424 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth about $746,729,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,572,642 shares of the company's stock valued at $895,872,000 after acquiring an additional 35,258 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Stock Performance

VST stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.05. 2,994,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,869,546. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $132.66 and a one year high of $219.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.55. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 105.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.229 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Vistra's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.41%.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other news, Director John R. Sult sold 6,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 70,714 shares in the company, valued at $12,021,380. The trade was a 8.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 244 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $37,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 53,006 shares in the company, valued at $8,109,918. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 41,588 shares of company stock valued at $6,739,227 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on VST shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $187.00 target price on Vistra and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Vistra from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Vistra from $253.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $230.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vistra

Vistra Profile

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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