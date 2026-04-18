Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 128,001 Ferrovial SE $FER

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 128,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,270,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferrovial by 1,089.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ferrovial by 118.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Ferrovial by 240.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 973 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Ferrovial in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Credit Industriel ET Commercial acquired a new position in Ferrovial in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 22.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Ferrovial Price Performance

Shares of Ferrovial stock opened at $72.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.20. Ferrovial SE has a one year low of $44.47 and a one year high of $74.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ferrovial SE will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FER shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ferrovial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.42 to $70.93 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $75.30 price objective (up from $72.10) on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Ferrovial from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $73.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ferrovial

Ferrovial Profile

Ferrovial, SA is a Spanish multinational infrastructure company headquartered in Madrid that develops, constructs, operates and maintains transport and urban infrastructure. Its core activities include the design and construction of large civil engineering projects, the development and operation of transport concessions such as toll roads and airports, and the provision of urban and industrial services and maintenance. The company typically operates through long-term concession and public-private partnership models, combining construction expertise with asset management and operations.

Within its operating model, Ferrovial's business spans construction contracting, concession management and services.

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