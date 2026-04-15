Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Reduces Position in Edison International $EIX

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 968,307 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 32,173 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Edison International worth $58,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 2,970.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,297,280 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $77,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,034 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Edison International by 109.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,314,124 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $119,409,000 after buying an additional 1,209,964 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Edison International by 71.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,425,926 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $134,105,000 after buying an additional 1,009,508 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,763,984 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $595,033,000 after buying an additional 801,082 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,062,035 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $113,989,000 after buying an additional 765,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company's stock.

Get Edison International alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on EIX. UBS Group cut shares of Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Mizuho set a $79.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a "sell" rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $69.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edison International

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $37,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 34,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,163.60. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edison International Trading Down 0.0%

Edison International stock opened at $72.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Edison International has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $76.21. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $71.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 6.250-6.650 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.8775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Edison International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.36%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Edison International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Edison International wasn't on the list.

While Edison International currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here