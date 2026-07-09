Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,172,794 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 110,547 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Texas Instruments worth $421,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Amichai Ron sold 18,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.43, for a total transaction of $5,003,176.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 81,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,089,986.55. This trade represents a 18.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total value of $14,706,845.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,337,928.50. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Key Texas Instruments News

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $301.32 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average is $299.75 and its 200 day moving average is $237.87. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $152.73 and a fifty-two week high of $334.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $274.23 billion, a PE ratio of 51.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $227.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research raised Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Texas Instruments to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $276.84.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Texas Instruments, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Texas Instruments wasn't on the list.

While Texas Instruments currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here