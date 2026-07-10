Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 105,291 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 838,593 shares of the company's stock after selling 105,291 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Howmet Aerospace worth $193,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.7% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,806 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich now owns 195,422 shares of the company's stock worth $45,037,000 after buying an additional 24,469 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company's stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 14,875 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,545,797.50. This trade represents a 39.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HWM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $318.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Howmet Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $289.00.

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Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $273.74 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.45 and a 1 year high of $290.63. The firm has a market cap of $109.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.51, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $263.93 and a 200 day moving average of $244.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. Howmet Aerospace's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is presently 11.14%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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