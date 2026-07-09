Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 1,081,912 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,252,703 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 1,081,912 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Bank of America worth $743,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $4,774,210,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,357,461,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 640.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 46,516,728 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,399,798,000 after acquiring an additional 40,235,201 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,076,825 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $35,809,225,000 after acquiring an additional 23,351,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 914.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 25,095,260 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,380,239,000 after acquiring an additional 22,621,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Bank of America from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. HSBC upped their price objective on Bank of America from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore set a $63.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Argus raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $62.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bank of America

Key Bank of America News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $6,719,335.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,373,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at $72,803,774.97. This trade represents a 8.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Bank of America Trading Down 2.5%

Bank of America stock opened at $58.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Bank of America Corporation has a 52 week low of $44.75 and a 52 week high of $60.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.78%.The firm had revenue of $30.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio is 27.72%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

Further Reading

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