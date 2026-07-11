Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 112,238 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,899,808 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 112,238 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Dominion Energy worth $117,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,571 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 70,968 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 20,522 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 71.2% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 30,460 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 124,573 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on D. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $67.62.

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Trending Headlines about Dominion Energy

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Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,956,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,200,018. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $70.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.52.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 16.93%.The company's revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Dominion Energy's payout ratio is presently 78.99%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

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