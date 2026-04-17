Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 1,244,833 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $RXRX

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX - Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,221,025 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,244,833 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals worth $25,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RXRX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,261 shares of the company's stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 627.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 269,013 shares of the company's stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 232,038 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $890,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 177,434 shares of the company's stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RXRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $9.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RXRX

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $3.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.02. The firm's fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average is $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.50. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $7.18.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.56 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 863.37% and a negative return on equity of 63.98%. Recursion Pharmaceuticals's revenue was up 671.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 220,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $924,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,429,863 shares in the company, valued at $27,005,424.60. The trade was a 3.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Najat Khan sold 28,298 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $94,798.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,262,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,577,984.75. The trade was a 1.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 299,680 shares of company stock worth $1,180,121 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.43% of the company's stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: RXRX is a biopharmaceutical company that combines advanced automation, artificial intelligence and high-throughput biology to discover and develop novel therapeutics. The company's proprietary platform integrates deep-learning algorithms with large-scale cellular imaging and chemical biology, enabling the rapid identification of potential drug candidates across a range of indications. By automating complex laboratory workflows and leveraging computational models, Recursion aims to accelerate the drug discovery process and expand the scope of targets that can be addressed.

At the core of Recursion's offering is its digital biology platform, which captures billions of cell images under varying chemical and genetic perturbations.

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