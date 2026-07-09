Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 149,936 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,385,787 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 149,936 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Home Depot worth $784,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 7.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in Home Depot by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 11,587 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,773,000. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $374.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and set a $346.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.71.

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Home Depot Stock Down 2.6%

HD stock opened at $336.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $324.45 and a 200-day moving average of $345.52. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.10 and a fifty-two week high of $426.75. The company has a market capitalization of $335.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.19%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Further Reading

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