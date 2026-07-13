Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 19,598 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM - Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,320 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 19,598 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Williams-Sonoma worth $47,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth $316,920,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,778,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,117,119 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $199,506,000 after purchasing an additional 516,593 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 4,142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 478,072 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $93,439,000 after purchasing an additional 466,804 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 623.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 394,310 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $64,418,000 after purchasing an additional 339,771 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total value of $3,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 938,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $161,998,627.64. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $254,080.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,717 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,962,117.33. This trade represents a 4.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 51,634 shares of company stock valued at $9,812,283 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE WSM opened at $221.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $206.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.11. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.76 and a twelve month high of $244.65.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.13. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 13.81%.The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Williams-Sonoma's dividend payout ratio is 22.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WSM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a "buy" rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $210.00 price target on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays set a $190.00 price target on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $212.65.

Read Our Latest Report on Williams-Sonoma

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams‑Sonoma, Inc is a specialty retailer focused on the home and culinary markets, best known for premium cookware, kitchen tools and home furnishings. The company traces its roots to a single cookware store founded by Chuck Williams in 1956 in Sonoma, California, and has evolved into a multi‑brand home furnishings and housewares business. Its merchandise mix spans cookware and kitchen electrics, tabletop and food prep items, furniture, bedding, lighting and decorative accessories designed for both everyday use and higher‑end interiors.

The company operates a portfolio of consumer brands that target distinct segments of the home market.

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