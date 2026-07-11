Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 23,728 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 23,728 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Keysight Technologies worth $106,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,525,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $4,373,806,000 after buying an additional 101,856 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,419,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $3,539,532,000 after buying an additional 85,693 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,191,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $1,664,511,000 after acquiring an additional 200,279 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,870,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $851,525,000 after acquiring an additional 160,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,940,767 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $800,732,000 after acquiring an additional 240,058 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

KEYS stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $322.30. The company had a trading volume of 937,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,029. The company has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.21. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.85 and a twelve month high of $374.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.73.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.55. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Keysight Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.87, for a total value of $681,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 105,861 shares in the company, valued at $36,084,839.07. This trade represents a 1.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 507 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.32, for a total value of $183,189.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 121,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,860,996.12. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 5,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,669 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on KEYS. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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