Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 252,193 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) by 95.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,979 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 252,193 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.'s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company's stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $228.00.

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BWX Technologies Trading Down 1.7%

BWX Technologies stock opened at $176.69 on Thursday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.18 and a 52-week high of $241.82. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.04.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $860.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $837.47 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. Analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. BWX Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BWX Technologies

In related news, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $505,757.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,440,477. This trade represents a 25.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 202,491 shares in the company, valued at $41,472,181.71. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

See Also

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