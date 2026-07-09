Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 26,509 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,807 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 26,509 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Lockheed Martin worth $305,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 1,735 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 484 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Growth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

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Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $527.65 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $521.34 and its 200 day moving average is $570.48. The stock has a market cap of $121.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.11. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $692.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.28 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is 66.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $653.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $575.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $650.00 to $575.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $660.00 to $600.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $609.68.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LMT

More Lockheed Martin News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lockheed Martin won two U.S. defense contracts worth more than $607 million, adding to its backlog and reinforcing steady demand across its defense programs. Lockheed Martin wins two U.S. defense contracts worth over $607M

Lockheed Martin won two U.S. defense contracts worth more than $607 million, adding to its backlog and reinforcing steady demand across its defense programs. Positive Sentiment: Lockheed Martin and Rheinmetall advanced a plan to co-produce ATACMS missiles in Germany, while NATO allies also accelerated PAC-3 sustainment efforts in Europe, signaling expanding international demand for Lockheed’s missile systems. Reuters article on ATACMS co-production in Germany

Lockheed Martin and Rheinmetall advanced a plan to co-produce ATACMS missiles in Germany, while NATO allies also accelerated PAC-3 sustainment efforts in Europe, signaling expanding international demand for Lockheed’s missile systems. Positive Sentiment: Reports from the NATO summit highlighted billions in defense deals and rising European spending, which could support future orders for Lockheed Martin’s missiles, F-35s and other systems. Reuters article on NATO arms deals

Reports from the NATO summit highlighted billions in defense deals and rising European spending, which could support future orders for Lockheed Martin’s missiles, F-35s and other systems. Neutral Sentiment: Lockheed Martin was also mentioned in a story about a White House helipad funded by its Sikorsky unit; this is more of a headline item than a meaningful earnings driver. Business Insider helipad article

Lockheed Martin was also mentioned in a story about a White House helipad funded by its Sikorsky unit; this is more of a headline item than a meaningful earnings driver. Negative Sentiment: Despite the contract wins, recent coverage says Lockheed Martin continues to face program execution challenges, and the stock has lagged its industry over the past month, which may be weighing on sentiment. Zacks article on pullback and execution challenges

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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