Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 32,366 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI - Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658,589 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 32,366 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of D.R. Horton worth $90,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company's stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.53. 1,666,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,575. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.11 and a twelve month high of $184.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.24.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.09. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 9.51%.The firm had revenue of $7.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. D.R. Horton's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Zelman & Associates raised D.R. Horton from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $168.54.

View Our Latest Stock Report on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company's core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

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