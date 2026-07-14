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Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 331,592 Shares of CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

Written by MarketBeat
July 14, 2026
CNH Industrial logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group reduced its CNH Industrial stake by 16.1% in the first quarter, selling 331,592 shares and leaving it with 1,729,681 shares worth about $19.0 million.
  • CNH Industrial reported Q1 EPS of $0.01, matching expectations, on revenue of $3.83 billion, slightly above estimates, while revenue was essentially flat year over year.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: CNH has a consensus Hold rating and average price target of $12.77, with recent target cuts and one downgrade from Goldman Sachs.
  • Five stocks we like better than CNH Industrial.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH - Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,729,681 shares of the company's stock after selling 331,592 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.14% of CNH Industrial worth $19,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in CNH Industrial by 395.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,308,839 shares of the company's stock worth $159,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,813,670 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,964,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,824,753 shares of the company's stock valued at $247,338,000 after buying an additional 8,332,615 shares during the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 20,180,953 shares of the company's stock valued at $186,068,000 after buying an additional 6,899,583 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,825,862 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,934,000 after buying an additional 4,395,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company's stock.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE:CNH opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 12.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. CNH Industrial N.V. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.48%. CNH Industrial's revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.35-0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Francesco Vincenzo Mari Tutino sold 48,385 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $490,140.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 71,926 shares in the company, valued at $728,610.38. This trade represents a 40.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore set a $12.25 price objective on CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial set a $16.00 target price on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $12.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNH

About CNH Industrial

(Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company's product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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