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Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 432,278 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
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Key Points

  • Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group trimmed its stake in Alphabet by 3.3%, selling 432,278 shares and leaving it with 12,614,639 shares (about $3.96 billion), which represents 2.3% of the fund’s portfolio and ~0.10% of Alphabet.
  • Analyst sentiment remains broadly positive: the consensus rating is Buy with a $346.03 average target, and several firms recently raised price targets into the mid-to-high $300s.
  • Alphabet is seeing product and infrastructure momentum (Gemini AI talks with the Pentagon, data‑center energy deals, new AI features) but faces material headwinds from regulatory/antitrust risks and higher AI capex that could pressure near‑term margins.
  • Interested in Alphabet? Here are five stocks we like better.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,614,639 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 432,278 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.3% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Alphabet worth $3,958,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $32,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $40,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 56.8% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $346.03.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $35,060,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 955 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $284,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,955,564. This trade represents a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 2,068,744 shares of company stock valued at $104,505,914 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $339.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $148.40 and a one year high of $350.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $305.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.Alphabet's quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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