Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 47,617 Shares of Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO - Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,151,465 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 47,617 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Tractor Supply worth $52,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,121,526 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $156,108,000 after buying an additional 184,146 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,129,182 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $56,470,000 after acquiring an additional 36,495 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 727,125 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $36,364,000 after acquiring an additional 222,750 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,103,395 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $56,086,000 after acquiring an additional 46,010 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,387,723 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $119,410,000 after acquiring an additional 36,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company's stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $30.43 on Monday. Tractor Supply Company has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock's fifty day moving average is $30.86 and its 200-day moving average is $42.61.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Tractor Supply's dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $52.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $44.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSCO

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

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