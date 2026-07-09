Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 71,447 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,323,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 71,447 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of T-Mobile US worth $277,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, United Community Bank lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 186 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Andre Almeida acquired 5,097 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $196.18 per share, with a total value of $999,929.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 44,850 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,673. This trade represents a 12.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $911,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 217,168 shares in the company, valued at $41,261,920. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 2.5%

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $180.14 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $185.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $194.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.33. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.66 and a 12 month high of $261.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.40%.

More T-Mobile US News

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered T-Mobile US from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer raised T-Mobile US from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded T-Mobile US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $255.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMUS

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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