Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX - Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,384,552 shares of the natural resource company's stock after selling 88,819 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $198,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the natural resource company's stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 43.7% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 493 shares of the natural resource company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Essex Bank raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Essex Bank now owns 14,104 shares of the natural resource company's stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the natural resource company's stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the first quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 18,674 shares of the natural resource company's stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company's stock.

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Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 5.2%

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $60.50 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $72.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $63.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.66. The company has a market cap of $86.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.37.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Freeport-McMoRan from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

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