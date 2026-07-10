Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Trims Position in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,192 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 16,576 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of Transdigm Group worth $208,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDG. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Transdigm Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,544,423 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $8,702,655,000 after buying an additional 55,230 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,954,512 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $5,258,898,000 after acquiring an additional 15,825 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,476,661 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $3,293,527,000 after acquiring an additional 268,824 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,456,186 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $3,266,359,000 after acquiring an additional 67,348 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,025,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company's stock.

Get Transdigm Group alerts: Sign Up

Transdigm Group Stock Down 0.1%

TDG opened at $1,294.84 on Friday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,123.61 and a 52-week high of $1,623.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,254.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,277.12. The company has a market cap of $72.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.11 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transdigm Group

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.78, for a total value of $4,979,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,408. This trade represents a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,319.55, for a total value of $13,369,680.60. Following the sale, the director owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,433,663.40. The trade was a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,096 shares of company stock valued at $52,625,524. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,450.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,660.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Transdigm Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,518.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Transdigm Group

Transdigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Transdigm Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Transdigm Group wasn't on the list.

While Transdigm Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here