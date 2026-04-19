Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Masimo Corporation $MASI

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI - Free Report) by 96.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,572 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 382,676 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.'s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Masimo during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,491,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Masimo by 10.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 168,341 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $24,839,000 after acquiring an additional 16,113 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Masimo during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,069,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Masimo by 133.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 116,672 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $17,215,000 after acquiring an additional 66,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Masimo by 6.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,619,960 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $386,575,000 after acquiring an additional 149,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on MASI shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Masimo from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Masimo to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Masimo from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of Masimo from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $181.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Masimo

Masimo Price Performance

MASI stock opened at $178.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Masimo Corporation has a one year low of $125.94 and a one year high of $179.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.00.

About Masimo

Masimo NASDAQ: MASI is a global medical technology company specializing in noninvasive monitoring solutions. The company's flagship technology, Masimo SET® (Signal Extraction Technology), enhances the accuracy of pulse oximetry in challenging clinical conditions. Beyond pulse oximetry, Masimo's portfolio extends to brain function monitoring, regional oximetry, and acoustic respiration rate monitoring, serving critical, acute, and ambulatory care settings.

In addition to its core monitoring technologies, Masimo offers a range of patient cables, sensors, and connectivity platforms designed to integrate with hospital information systems and remote monitoring applications.

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