Summa Corp. Has $118.46 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Summa Corp. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635,153 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 20,523 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 50.8% of Summa Corp.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Summa Corp.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $118,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,386,863,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $30,855,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896,705 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15,496.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $3,454,534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725,326 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,180,313,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,720,593 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $13,381,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,358,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $202.06 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $183.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $95.04 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The firm's revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.82%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $38,501,729.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,153,976 shares of company stock worth $207,181,819 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $307.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC set a $310.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $275.25.

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About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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