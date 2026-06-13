Summit Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Summit Financial LLC reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 7,860 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $34,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 10.7% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 77,411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 173,759 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $57,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 30,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $10,507,000 after purchasing an additional 16,789 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 406.1% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $762,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of AVGO opened at $382.07 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $404.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.33. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.17 and a twelve month high of $495.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom’s quarterly results were very strong, with revenue up 48% to a record $22.2 billion, semiconductor revenue up 79%, AI semiconductor revenue up 143% to $10.8 billion, and more than $30 billion in AI bookings, suggesting demand remains robust. Article Title

Broadcom’s quarterly results were very strong, with revenue up 48% to a record $22.2 billion, semiconductor revenue up 79%, AI semiconductor revenue up 143% to $10.8 billion, and more than $30 billion in AI bookings, suggesting demand remains robust. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts and commentators argue the recent drop could be a buying opportunity, saying Broadcom remains a core infrastructure winner in AI and that Wall Street’s long-term outlook is still constructive. Article Title

Several analysts and commentators argue the recent drop could be a buying opportunity, saying Broadcom remains a core infrastructure winner in AI and that Wall Street’s long-term outlook is still constructive. Positive Sentiment: Fresh coverage highlighted Broadcom as one of the stocks with catalysts heading into the second half of the year, and some analysts have raised earnings forecasts and price targets despite the selloff. Article Title

Fresh coverage highlighted Broadcom as one of the stocks with catalysts heading into the second half of the year, and some analysts have raised earnings forecasts and price targets despite the selloff. Neutral Sentiment: Jim Cramer said Broadcom’s earnings were “not good” and suggested tech stocks are harder to trust as leadership names, reflecting a more cautious market mood around the stock. Article Title

Jim Cramer said Broadcom’s earnings were “not good” and suggested tech stocks are harder to trust as leadership names, reflecting a more cautious market mood around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Broadcom also announced cash tender offers for certain outstanding debt securities, a routine balance-sheet move that is unlikely to move the stock by itself. Article Title

Broadcom also announced cash tender offers for certain outstanding debt securities, a routine balance-sheet move that is unlikely to move the stock by itself. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary says the stock is being punished because investors are nitpicking Broadcom’s AI outlook and pricing the shares as if growth must keep accelerating without any hiccups. Article Title

Market commentary says the stock is being punished because investors are nitpicking Broadcom’s AI outlook and pricing the shares as if growth must keep accelerating without any hiccups. Negative Sentiment: One note warned that Broadcom told investors to expect gross profit margins to continue falling, reinforcing concerns that profitability may soften even as revenue grows. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $535.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $515.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $490.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 2,018 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $712,354.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,892. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $16,236,940.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 278,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,450,145.60. This trade represents a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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