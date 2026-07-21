Summit Global Investments Buys 36,904 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 171.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,382 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 36,904 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments' holdings in CocaCola were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 438.8% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CocaCola in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CocaCola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in CocaCola by 1,081.8% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CocaCola in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,559,411.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,074,096.90. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $34,960,398.48. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 122,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,842,608.29. The trade was a 78.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 899,905 shares of company stock worth $71,832,315 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CocaCola Stock Up 0.6%

CocaCola stock opened at $82.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $65.35 and a twelve month high of $85.68. The company has a market capitalization of $353.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.34.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. CocaCola's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. CocaCola's payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on CocaCola from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $89.20.

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CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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