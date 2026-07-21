Summit Global Investments Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,308 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leonteq Securities AG grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 124.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 137 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Welltower Stock Performance

WELL opened at $244.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $172.74 billion, a PE ratio of 121.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.31 and a 200-day moving average of $207.26. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.24 and a 52-week high of $246.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.34. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 11.96%.The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Welltower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Welltower from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Welltower from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $238.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $234.72.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WELL

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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