Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,918 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 70,130 shares during the period. Advanced Energy Industries accounts for 1.4% of Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC owned about 0.85% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $67,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 194 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

AEIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings cut Advanced Energy Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Advanced Energy Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $361.82.

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Insider Transactions at Advanced Energy Industries

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Karpinski Vonne sold 966 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.40, for a total transaction of $356,840.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,290,950.40. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $350.45 on Wednesday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $397.44. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $345.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.78, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 10.00%.The business had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.430 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Advanced Energy Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

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