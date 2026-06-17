Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Sells 10,500 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Analog Devices Trading Down 2.7%

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $416.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $395.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.71. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.37 and a 12 month high of $439.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $202.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.38%.

Trending Headlines about Analog Devices

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Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 1,432 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.83, for a total value of $573,988.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 120,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,169,745.25. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $12,453,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 137,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,096,149.94. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,442 shares of company stock valued at $40,422,954. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $364.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Arete Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $389.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $474.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $432.71.

View Our Latest Report on ADI

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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