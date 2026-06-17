Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 130,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $37,132,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Micron Technology Stock Down 6.2%

NASDAQ:MU opened at $1,020.76 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $705.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $476.85. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.38 and a 52-week high of $1,110.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 2.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The firm had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at $94,391,248.35. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen and other analysts raised price targets sharply, with several firms arguing that AI-driven memory demand could support pricing strength into 2027 and leave significant upside even after Micron’s huge run. Article Title

TD Cowen and other analysts raised price targets sharply, with several firms arguing that AI-driven memory demand could support pricing strength into 2027 and leave significant upside even after Micron’s huge run. Positive Sentiment: Micron is benefiting from strong demand for DRAM, NAND, HBM, and enterprise SSDs, with commentary pointing to a persistent supply-demand imbalance and better-than-expected earnings over the next two fiscal years. Article Title

Micron is benefiting from strong demand for DRAM, NAND, HBM, and enterprise SSDs, with commentary pointing to a persistent supply-demand imbalance and better-than-expected earnings over the next two fiscal years. Positive Sentiment: Recent news that Micron has been approved to supply HBM4 memory for AI applications reinforced its role as a key beneficiary of the AI infrastructure buildout. Article Title

Recent news that Micron has been approved to supply HBM4 memory for AI applications reinforced its role as a key beneficiary of the AI infrastructure buildout. Positive Sentiment: Several pieces highlighted Micron’s breakout momentum and argued the stock could still have meaningful upside, with Wall Street targets ranging as high as $1,500 on expectations for strong gross margins and buybacks. Article Title

Several pieces highlighted Micron’s breakout momentum and argued the stock could still have meaningful upside, with Wall Street targets ranging as high as $1,500 on expectations for strong gross margins and buybacks. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are watching Micron’s fiscal Q3 earnings due June 24, which could be a major catalyst either confirming or cooling the stock’s recent momentum. Article Title

Investors are watching Micron’s fiscal Q3 earnings due June 24, which could be a major catalyst either confirming or cooling the stock’s recent momentum. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary warned that Micron’s rally has been extremely extended and that the stock may be overbought, with peak-cycle risk and a potential slowdown in growth still on the radar. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $400.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $525.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $520.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $425.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $788.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Featured Stories

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