Summit Securities Group LLC Raises Stock Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 6,310.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,284 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 50,484 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up 1.5% of Summit Securities Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Summit Securities Group LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $12,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company's stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 905 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the technology company's stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $294.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $277.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.68. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $212.34 and a 12-month high of $332.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $262.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.02.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.77%.

More International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on IBM. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp lowered shares of International Business Machines to a "sector weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $306.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Further Reading

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