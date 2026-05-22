Summit Wealth Group LLC Co. Has $987,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Summit Wealth Group LLC Co. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 74.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,064 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 9,005 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC Co.'s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,908,978 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,964,459,000 after buying an additional 607,025 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,722,443 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,959,330,000 after buying an additional 347,033 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,655,153 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,622,675,000 after purchasing an additional 322,735 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,492,763 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,360,045,000 after purchasing an additional 168,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,615,749 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,086,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $303.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $812.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $256.00 and a one year high of $337.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company's fifty day moving average price is $300.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.43 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Evercore raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Autonomous Res cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $361.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $339.08.

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Key Stories Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total value of $1,522,036.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 85,082 shares in the company, valued at $26,326,072.44. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total transaction of $127,760.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 64,920 shares in the company, valued at $19,155,295.20. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,496. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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