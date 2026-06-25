Summit Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,477 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Summit Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 104.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,893 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $8,799,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Tesla by 29.6% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $14,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $18,846,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $9,593,000 after acquiring an additional 12,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $1,035,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $375.53 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $288.77 and a one year high of $498.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $405.64 and a 200-day moving average of $413.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 344.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. President Capital lifted their price target on Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Evercore upgraded Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Tesla from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $405.06.

View Our Latest Report on TSLA

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here