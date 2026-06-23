Summit Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Summit Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 272.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,975 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 14,615 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 875.7% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 27,951 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 837.2% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,380 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 99,496 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 991.3% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 37,451 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Netflix by 1,021.9% in the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,031 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co raised its stake in Netflix by 20,869.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 27,470 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 27,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,725,370.39. This trade represents a 18.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $40,158,319.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $376,230.60. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,349,019 shares of company stock valued at $123,105,721 in the last ninety days. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Down 5.8%

NFLX opened at $72.88 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.81 and a 12 month high of $134.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. The company's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research set a $96.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Huber Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $110.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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