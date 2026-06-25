Summit Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 10,400 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Summit Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 239.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,746 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,385,268 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $21,390,662,000 after acquiring an additional 939,421 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,396,496,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,424,482 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,547,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,583 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,019,564 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,128,484,000 after purchasing an additional 110,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,018,656 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,161,532,000 after purchasing an additional 296,213 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of JPM opened at $333.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $893.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $279.10 and a 52 week high of $338.09. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $310.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The company had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.07 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,467 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.73, for a total transaction of $1,808,100.91. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 40,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,547,031.53. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total transaction of $935,037.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 32,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,036,641.58. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,623 shares of company stock valued at $10,427,835. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Barclays reissued a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Daiwa Securities Group cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Autonomous Res dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $339.08.

Get Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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