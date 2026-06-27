Summit Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 50,001 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Summit Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 636.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,858 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 50,001 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.6% of Summit Wealth Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Summit Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NVIDIA alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,244,133,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 13,709.1% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 125,760,307 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $23,454,297,000 after acquiring an additional 124,849,603 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 896.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 78,123,960 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $14,570,119,000 after buying an additional 70,283,539 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $30,855,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22,896,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 15,496.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $3,454,534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725,326 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the sale, the director owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research cut NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Melius Research set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $303.84.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $192.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.00. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $151.49 and a 52-week high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.

While NVIDIA currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here