SummitTX Capital L.P. Acquires New Position in Block, Inc. $XYZ

SummitTX Capital L.P. bought a new position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,792 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XYZ. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Block by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 39,281 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 18,812 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Block by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,651 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 15,670 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Block by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 833,124 shares of the technology company's stock worth $54,228,000 after acquiring an additional 64,674 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Block by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,223,824 shares of the technology company's stock worth $79,749,000 after acquiring an additional 82,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth $3,062,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Clear Str raised shares of Block to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Block from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered Block from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Block from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Block from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $89.84.

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Block Stock Performance

Shares of XYZ opened at $82.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a PE ratio of 64.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.54. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $48.21 and a one year high of $84.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company's fifty day moving average price is $74.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.22.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. Block had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Block

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $606,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 463,246 shares in the company, valued at $34,743,450. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 43,348 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,467,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 557,654 shares in the company, valued at $44,612,320. This trade represents a 7.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 335,300 shares of company stock worth $25,690,936. Company insiders own 11.37% of the company's stock.

About Block

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

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