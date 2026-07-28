SummitTX Capital L.P. Acquires New Position in Ecovyst Inc. $ECVT

SummitTX Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 390,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,017,000. SummitTX Capital L.P. owned 0.36% of Ecovyst as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in Ecovyst by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,400,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $91,104,000 after buying an additional 5,692,653 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Ecovyst by 246.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,829,034 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,942 shares in the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,946,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,254,503 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,396,000 after buying an additional 1,395,481 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 221.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,590,044 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,086,000 after buying an additional 1,095,228 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ecovyst from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an "overweight" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of Ecovyst to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ecovyst

Ecovyst Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE ECVT opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.10. Ecovyst Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 7.71%.The business had revenue of $214.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ecovyst has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.650 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecovyst Profile

Ecovyst Inc is a global specialty chemicals company that develops, manufactures and markets performance-enhancing products for industrial applications. The company’s core offerings include catalysts, phosphorus-based additives and barium carbonate materials, all designed to improve process efficiency, product quality and environmental performance. Ecovyst serves a diverse customer base in the energy, refining, chemical, polymer, food and consumer goods industries.

The company’s Catalysts segment supplies fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) and hydroprocessing catalysts that help petroleum refiners maximize fuel yield, reduce sulfur emissions and meet increasingly stringent environmental standards.

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