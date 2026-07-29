SummitTX Capital L.P. Boosts Holdings in Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

SummitTX Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM - Free Report) by 273.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,145 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,410 shares during the period. SummitTX Capital L.P.'s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the company's stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Zoom Communications by 1.6% during the first quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the company's stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. grew its position in Zoom Communications by 45.7% during the first quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Zoom Communications by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,263 shares of the company's stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Zoom Communications by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 542 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 12,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $1,289,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 5,274 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $578,979.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 137,608 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,106,606.24. The trade was a 3.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,517 shares of company stock valued at $5,061,783. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Communications Stock Performance

ZM stock opened at $91.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.01. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $69.15 and a one year high of $114.74. The company's 50 day moving average price is $93.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.08.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.22 billion. Zoom Communications had a net margin of 41.99% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm's revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.960-6.000 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.450-1.470 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Zoom Communications from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Zoom Communications from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $109.33.

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Zoom Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company's platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom's product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

See Also

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