SummitTX Capital L.P. Buys 76,357 Shares of WillScot Holdings Corporation $WSC

SummitTX Capital L.P. boosted its stake in WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC - Free Report) by 140.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,904 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 76,357 shares during the period. SummitTX Capital L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of WillScot worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in WillScot by 24.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,684 shares of the company's stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of WillScot by 1.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 724,638 shares of the company's stock worth $20,145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of WillScot by 6.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,814 shares of the company's stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in WillScot by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,781 shares of the company's stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in WillScot by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company's stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at WillScot

In other news, Director Bradley Lee Soultz sold 86,421 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $2,332,502.79. Following the sale, the director directly owned 197,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,089.05. This trade represents a 30.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 155,781 shares of company stock valued at $4,205,113 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WillScot Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of WSC stock opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. WillScot Holdings Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $31.88. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -67.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $548.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $518.17 million. WillScot had a positive return on equity of 20.65% and a negative net margin of 2.99%.WillScot's revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. WillScot's dividend payout ratio is -73.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of WillScot in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of WillScot from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of WillScot from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of WillScot in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of WillScot from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $26.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on WSC

About WillScot

WillScot NASDAQ: WSC is a leading North American provider of modular space and portable storage solutions. The company designs, manufactures, leases and sells temporary and permanent modular buildings to serve sectors such as education, healthcare, construction, industrial and government. Its modular space offerings range from single‐unit office trailers and classrooms to complex multi‐unit configurations tailored to diverse project requirements.

In addition to modular structures, WillScot offers a broad portfolio of portable storage containers and related services, including site logistics, customization, delivery and installation.

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