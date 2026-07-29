SummitTX Capital L.P. Buys 8,260 Shares of Shopify Inc. $SHOP

SummitTX Capital L.P. increased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP by 115.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,410 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P.'s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company's stock.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $130.28 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.27. The company has a market cap of $169.06 billion, a PE ratio of 128.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.58.

More Shopify News

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Positive Sentiment: Anticipation of strong Q2 growth: Investors are reportedly expecting revenue growth in the high-twenties percentage range, helping drive buying ahead of earnings. The company’s subscription revenue recently grew 21%, supported by Shopify Plus adoption, enterprise customers and new AI tools. Shopify Jumps on Q2 Revenue Growth Hopes

Investors are reportedly expecting revenue growth in the high-twenties percentage range, helping drive buying ahead of earnings. The company’s subscription revenue recently grew 21%, supported by Shopify Plus adoption, enterprise customers and new AI tools. Positive Sentiment: Confidence in Shopify’s competitive position: RBC argued that Shopify has strong defenses against AI-driven software disruption, while other commentary characterized the company as an early leader in agentic commerce. These views reinforce the potential for AI to expand Shopify’s merchant tools rather than weaken its business model. RBC on Shopify’s AI Defensibility

RBC argued that Shopify has strong defenses against AI-driven software disruption, while other commentary characterized the company as an early leader in agentic commerce. These views reinforce the potential for AI to expand Shopify’s merchant tools rather than weaken its business model. Positive Sentiment: Expanded merchant distribution: DoorDash’s native Shopify integration lets eligible U.S. brick-and-mortar merchants synchronize catalogs and inventory and begin selling through DoorDash more easily. The partnership could increase Shopify’s ecosystem value and merchant engagement, although the near-term financial effect is uncertain. DoorDash Shopify Integration

DoorDash’s native Shopify integration lets eligible U.S. brick-and-mortar merchants synchronize catalogs and inventory and begin selling through DoorDash more easily. The partnership could increase Shopify’s ecosystem value and merchant engagement, although the near-term financial effect is uncertain. Neutral Sentiment: Partner ecosystem development: Indian e-commerce agency Marmeto became a Shopify Platinum Partner, signaling continued expansion of Shopify’s implementation and services network but likely having limited direct impact on near-term results. Marmeto Becomes Shopify Platinum Partner

Indian e-commerce agency Marmeto became a Shopify Platinum Partner, signaling continued expansion of Shopify’s implementation and services network but likely having limited direct impact on near-term results. Negative Sentiment: Governance and reputational concerns: CEO Tobi Lütke faced criticism over apparent support for giving wealthy individuals greater voting power, including claims that the ultra-rich should receive multiple votes. The controversy could create reputational risk, though it has not yet altered Shopify’s operating outlook. Shopify CEO Voting Rights Criticism

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $166.00 to $144.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial set a $155.00 price target on Shopify and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on Shopify from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $157.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shopify

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

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