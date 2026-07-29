SummitTX Capital L.P. Cuts Stock Position in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

SummitTX Capital L.P. lessened its holdings in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 60.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,177 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after selling 14,275 shares during the period. SummitTX Capital L.P.'s holdings in McDonald's were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in McDonald's by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in shares of McDonald's by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,102 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in McDonald's by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 12,938 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $3,780,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of McDonald's in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 price target on McDonald's in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $333.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

McDonald's Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE MCD opened at $272.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $193.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41. McDonald's Corporation has a 12 month low of $260.96 and a 12 month high of $341.75. The company's 50-day moving average price is $275.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.42.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.34%.

Insider Activity at McDonald's

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $1,493,248.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,198,930.88. This represents a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $769,108.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,744,760.48. This trade represents a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 8,348 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,634 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Key McDonald's News

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS maintained a Buy rating despite lowering its price target from $365 to $340, implying substantial potential upside from recent levels. The target reduction reflects a more cautious outlook, but the continued Buy rating provides a positive signal. UBS McDonald’s price target report

UBS maintained a rating despite lowering its price target from $365 to $340, implying substantial potential upside from recent levels. The target reduction reflects a more cautious outlook, but the continued Buy rating provides a positive signal. Positive Sentiment: McDonald’s affirmed its quarterly dividend of $1.86 per share, payable September 16. Its long record of annual dividend increases may attract income-oriented investors, particularly with the stock trading well below its 52-week high. McDonald’s dividend and valuation analysis

McDonald’s affirmed its quarterly dividend of $1.86 per share, payable September 16. Its long record of annual dividend increases may attract income-oriented investors, particularly with the stock trading well below its 52-week high. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street’s average price targets remain materially above the current share price, with some analysts viewing the pullback as a buying opportunity if McDonald’s can stabilize sales and restore growth. McDonald’s near 52-week low analysis

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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