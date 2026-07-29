SummitTX Capital L.P. Decreases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

SummitTX Capital L.P. decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 88.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,306 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 62,663 shares during the period. SummitTX Capital L.P.'s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Manage LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Family Manage LLC now owns 11,724 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 251.2% during the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 5.7% during the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 84,040 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $27,640,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in Home Depot by 23.0% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 60,667 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $19,953,000 after acquiring an additional 11,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 49.2% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Positive Sentiment: Home Depot announced a new renovation initiative with Boys & Girls Clubs, reinforcing its community-focused brand and potentially supporting customer engagement. The program is unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings but contributed to the positive news flow. Home Depot Stock Surges With New Boys & Girls Clubs Renovation Plan

Home Depot announced a new renovation initiative with Boys & Girls Clubs, reinforcing its community-focused brand and potentially supporting customer engagement. The program is unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings but contributed to the positive news flow. Positive Sentiment: Investors appeared to favor HD as a relatively defensive retail name while technology stocks weakened. Social-media commentary pointed to steady share accumulation, and August call-option activity surged as traders positioned for possible volatility ahead of the company’s mid-August earnings report. Home Depot Options Activity and Defensive Rotation

Investors appeared to favor HD as a relatively defensive retail name while technology stocks weakened. Social-media commentary pointed to steady share accumulation, and August call-option activity surged as traders positioned for possible volatility ahead of the company’s mid-August earnings report. Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson reaffirmed its “Buy” rating and set a $377 price target, implying additional upside from the cited share price. Analysts tracked by Quiver Quantitative had a median target of $376, with several targets ranging from $369 to $430. DA Davidson Reaffirms Buy Rating

DA Davidson reaffirmed its “Buy” rating and set a $377 price target, implying additional upside from the cited share price. Analysts tracked by Quiver Quantitative had a median target of $376, with several targets ranging from $369 to $430. Positive Sentiment: The latest reported quarter exceeded expectations, with earnings per share of $3.43 versus a $3.41 consensus and revenue of $41.77 billion versus $41.59 billion expected. Revenue grew 4.8% year over year, supporting the longer-term investment case.

The latest reported quarter exceeded expectations, with earnings per share of $3.43 versus a $3.41 consensus and revenue of $41.77 billion versus $41.59 billion expected. Revenue grew 4.8% year over year, supporting the longer-term investment case. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional positioning was mixed: 1,756 investors added HD shares while 1,877 reduced holdings in the latest reporting period. Insider activity was more cautious, with two executives selling shares and no reported insider purchases during the past six months.

Institutional positioning was mixed: 1,756 investors added HD shares while 1,877 reduced holdings in the latest reporting period. Insider activity was more cautious, with two executives selling shares and no reported insider purchases during the past six months. Negative Sentiment: Recent analysis highlighted underlying risks including elevated leverage, housing-market weakness, mortgage-rate sensitivity and potentially pressured discretionary consumer spending. These issues could limit big-ticket home-improvement demand and create volatility around earnings. Home Depot Problems Brewing Underneath the Surface

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $374.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $310.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.71.

View Our Latest Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $344.74 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.10 and a twelve month high of $426.75. The firm has a market cap of $343.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The business's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.19%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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