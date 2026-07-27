SummitTX Capital L.P. Decreases Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

SummitTX Capital L.P. lessened its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,759 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 4,327 shares during the quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P.'s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $10,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $942,542,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $983,432,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11,507.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,192,196 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $456,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,925 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,283,065 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $491,824,000 after purchasing an additional 627,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 576.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 708,083 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $271,429,000 after purchasing an additional 603,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSI. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $530.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $504.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on MSI

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $418.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $409.42 and a 200-day moving average of $424.78. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $359.36 and a 52-week high of $492.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 100.13%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.00%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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