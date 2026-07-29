SummitTX Capital L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. $CBRL

SummitTX Capital L.P. cut its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL - Free Report) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,498 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 42,128 shares during the period. SummitTX Capital L.P. owned 0.29% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter worth $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 22.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Here are the key news stories impacting Cracker Barrel Old Country Store this week:

Positive Sentiment: New leadership could accelerate the turnaround. David Deno, a former Bloomin’ Brands executive, will replace CEO Julie Masino on Aug. 10. His restaurant-industry experience may help stabilize operations, rebuild customer loyalty and improve execution. Cracker Barrel CEO Stepping Down

David Deno, a former Bloomin’ Brands executive, will replace CEO Julie Masino on Aug. 10. His restaurant-industry experience may help stabilize operations, rebuild customer loyalty and improve execution. Positive Sentiment: Signs of a customer recovery are supporting the stock. Recent reports indicate that foot traffic and the share price have improved, while some longtime customers are returning after the company reversed course on the rebrand. CBRL has more than doubled in 2026, reflecting optimism that the brand damage is fading. New CEO Inherits Cracker Barrel Still Recovering From Rebrand Backlash

Recent reports indicate that foot traffic and the share price have improved, while some longtime customers are returning after the company reversed course on the rebrand. CBRL has more than doubled in 2026, reflecting optimism that the brand damage is fading. Neutral Sentiment: The transition is intended to be orderly. Masino will remain as an adviser through Oct. 9, potentially preserving continuity while Deno takes over. However, the board did not provide a detailed reason for her departure, leaving investors to assess whether the change reflects a broader strategic reset. A Timeline of Cracker Barrel CEO Julie Masino’s Exit

Masino will remain as an adviser through Oct. 9, potentially preserving continuity while Deno takes over. However, the board did not provide a detailed reason for her departure, leaving investors to assess whether the change reflects a broader strategic reset. Negative Sentiment: Masino’s exit adds direct costs and highlights execution risk. Cracker Barrel reportedly agreed to pay approximately $4.6 million in exit fees and continue covering security costs for the former CEO as long as the board considers them reasonably necessary. Cracker Barrel to Pay Outgoing CEO’s Security Costs and Exit Fees

Cracker Barrel reportedly agreed to pay approximately $4.6 million in exit fees and continue covering security costs for the former CEO as long as the board considers them reasonably necessary. Negative Sentiment: The core business has not fully recovered. Sales remain below the prior year’s level, and analysts expect a loss for the current fiscal year. The failed rebrand also reportedly cost the company roughly $100 million, increasing pressure on Deno to produce results quickly. Cracker Barrel Stock Doubled in 2026 After CEO Ousted

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $48.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CBRL

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of CBRL opened at $53.81 on Wednesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.74. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $797.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $776.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company's revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's payout ratio is 86.21%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc operates a distinctive combination of country-themed restaurants and retail stores across the United States. Since its founding in 1969, the company has focused on providing a nostalgic dining experience reminiscent of Southern hospitality, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner with an emphasis on traditional comfort foods.

The restaurant segment offers an extensive menu featuring signature items such as buttermilk pancakes, country ham, biscuits and gravy, meatloaf and pot roast.

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