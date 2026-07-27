SummitTX Capital L.P. Has $10.03 Million Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited $CPRI

SummitTX Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI - Free Report) by 222.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 569,054 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 392,517 shares during the period. SummitTX Capital L.P. owned 0.48% of Capri worth $10,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Capri by 299.7% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Capri by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,236 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. MidFirst Bank bought a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Capri by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the company's stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Capri Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $15.43 on Monday. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.39.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.04 million. Capri had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 664.22%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.90) EPS. Analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Capri from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Capri from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $24.21.

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Insider Transactions at Capri

In other Capri news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 17,981 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $349,191.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited NYSE: CPRI is a global luxury fashion company that designs, markets and distributes a range of premium lifestyle products. The company's principal brands—Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo—offer handbags, ready-to-wear apparel, footwear, watches, jewelry, fragrance and other accessories. Capri Holdings combines in-house design talent with international sourcing, manufacturing and retail operations to deliver collections that reflect each brand's distinct heritage and aesthetic vision.

Formed in 2018 through the rebranding of Michael Kors Holdings following the acquisition of Versace, Capri has since integrated Jimmy Choo into its portfolio.

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