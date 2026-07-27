SummitTX Capital L.P. Has $13.90 Million Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

SummitTX Capital L.P. lowered its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Free Report) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 846,258 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 330,476 shares during the period. SummitTX Capital L.P. owned 0.12% of Healthpeak Properties worth $13,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 156,086 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 61,952 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $3,938,000. HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $1,517,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 613.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 367,256 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 315,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $2,654,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $20.62.

Read Our Latest Report on DOC

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Scott R. Bohn sold 10,989 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $213,736.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,636 shares in the company, valued at $148,520.20. This represents a 59.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of DOC stock opened at $22.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $22.77. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.47.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $752.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $694.59 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.73%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Healthpeak Properties's payout ratio is 381.25%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Healthpeak Properties, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Healthpeak Properties wasn't on the list.

While Healthpeak Properties currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here