SummitTX Capital L.P. Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

SummitTX Capital L.P. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report) by 176.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,343 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 15,540 shares during the period. SummitTX Capital L.P.'s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,287 shares of the company's stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,106 shares of the company's stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the company's stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SFM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $96.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sprouts Farmers Market

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $1,102,090.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 66,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,860.10. This trade represents a 15.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $33,308.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,954.04. This trade represents a 5.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 45,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,873,881 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of SFM opened at $77.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.67. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $160.49. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $81.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.32 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 5.70%.Sprouts Farmers Market's revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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