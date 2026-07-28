SummitTX Capital L.P. Has $6.75 Million Stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. $VIAV

SummitTX Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV - Free Report) by 604.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,962 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 174,131 shares during the quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. owned about 0.09% of Viavi Solutions worth $6,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 11.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 183,320 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 18,910 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,663 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 17,673 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 131,061 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 476,767 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 320,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company's stock.

Viavi Solutions Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $38.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $60.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of -158.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 4.03%.The company had revenue of $406.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $393.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Viavi Solutions has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.310 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VIAV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Viavi Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $26.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered Viavi Solutions from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $25.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $42.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Viavi Solutions

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 10,693 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $566,729.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 39,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,211. This represents a 21.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 8,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $445,935.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 20,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,087,368.58. This trade represents a 29.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 450,369 shares of company stock valued at $23,789,119. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi's product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

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