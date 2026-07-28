SummitTX Capital L.P. Increases Position in Enpro Inc. $NPO

SummitTX Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO - Free Report) by 341.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,396 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,135 shares during the period. SummitTX Capital L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Enpro worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enpro in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Enpro by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Enpro during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Enpro during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enpro by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enpro Stock Performance

NYSE NPO opened at $328.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 161.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Enpro Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.00 and a twelve month high of $390.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.15.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.90 million. Enpro had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 11.33%. Enpro's revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Enpro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.850-9.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Enpro Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Enpro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Enpro's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on NPO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Enpro in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Enpro from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Enpro from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $358.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NPO

Enpro Company Profile

Enpro Group, Inc NYSE: NPO is a global industrial technology company specializing in engineered products designed to perform in critical and harsh environments. The company's product portfolio spans proprietary bearing materials and surface enhancement technologies, high-performance sealing solutions, and fluid handling components. Enpro's offerings are tailored for markets such as semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, energy, chemical processing, life sciences and general industrial applications.

Formed in December 2002 as a spin-off from the aerospace and defense supplier Goodrich Corporation, Enpro has grown through a combination of targeted acquisitions and focused organic investment in research and development.

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