SummitTX Capital L.P. Invests $1.50 Million in CAMP4 Therapeutics Corporation $CAMP

SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in CAMP4 Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:CAMP - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 339,521 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000. SummitTX Capital L.P. owned 0.65% of CAMP4 Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get CAMP4 Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CAMP4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CAMP4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of CAMP4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of CAMP4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CAMP4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of CAMP4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research lowered CAMP4 Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CAMP4 Therapeutics from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on CAMP4 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital set a $6.50 price objective on CAMP4 Therapeutics and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $8.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CAMP4 Therapeutics

CAMP4 Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $3.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.39. CAMP4 Therapeutics Corporation has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $7.75. The company has a market cap of $169.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.10.

CAMP4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAMP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.11). CAMP4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 194.74% and a negative net margin of 2,193.72%.The firm had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that CAMP4 Therapeutics Corporation will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAMP4 Therapeutics Profile

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products. It provides CalAmp Telematics Cloud platform, such as cloud-based application enablement and telematics service platforms that facilitate integration of its own applications, as well as those of third parties, through open application programming interfaces; and software as a service application, as well as provides tracking and monitoring services within fleet management, supply chain integrity, and international vehicle location.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAMP4 Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:CAMP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CAMP4 Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CAMP4 Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While CAMP4 Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here