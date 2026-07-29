SummitTX Capital L.P. Invests $2.69 Million in Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. $ELVN

SummitTX Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 68,706 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,693,000. SummitTX Capital L.P. owned about 0.11% of Enliven Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,884 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,957 shares of the company's stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,722 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,273 shares of the company's stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Enliven Therapeutics

In related news, Director Lori Anne Kunkel sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 41,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,114,723.16. The trade was a 19.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 6,018 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total transaction of $316,787.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,282.56. This represents a 11.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 32,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,676 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance

Enliven Therapeutics stock opened at $53.76 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $46.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.96. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.78 and a 1-year high of $55.79. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -32.19 and a beta of 0.24.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Enliven Therapeutics from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enliven Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ELVN

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing small-molecule therapies that harness induced proximity mechanisms to selectively target and degrade disease-causing proteins in cancer. Leveraging its proprietary Induced Proximity platform, the company designs molecular glues and related modalities to recruit endogenous cellular machinery for targeted protein degradation, with the goal of treating malignancies driven by so-called “undruggable” oncogenic factors.

The company’s pipeline comprises several early-stage programs directed at key oncogenic drivers across hematologic and solid tumor indications.

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